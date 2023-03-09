From KBIA: Columbia thrift store provides free clothes to those in need through referral program

It’s referral day at The Wardrobe.

A line wraps around the white-painted building, which is seated on the corner of Eighth Street and Park Avenue, as people wait for the thrift store to open

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you