The Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 955 is urging the city to end pre-employment drug testing as part of its contract negotiations leading up to the fiscal 2024 budgeting process.

As it stands, prospective employees who fail required pre-employment drug tests have to wait a minimum of five years before reapplying for a city job again. Some opt to work through a temporary employment agency, where they will do the same job for the city without requiring a drug test but earn lower wages and receive little to no workers’ benefits.

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023. Studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing, copy editing and investigation. Reach me at ameliahurley@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

