The Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 955 is urging the city to end pre-employment drug testing as part of its contract negotiations leading up to the fiscal 2024 budgeting process.
As it stands, prospective employees who fail required pre-employment drug tests have to wait a minimum of five years before reapplying for a city job again. Some opt to work through a temporary employment agency, where they will do the same job for the city without requiring a drug test but earn lower wages and receive little to no workers’ benefits.
The union also is seeking wage increases, adjustments to grievance processes, better working conditions and additional benefits for union employees, LiUNA Local 955 representative Andrew Hutchinson said.
Current policy requires people to pass a five-panel drug test before being employed by the city. This test covers amphetamines, opioids, cannabinoids, cocaine and phencyclidine, otherwise known as PCP.
Hutchinson said the union is proposing to end pre-employment drug testing in total, excluding positions that require a commercial driver’s license. Drug testing for those jobs are mandated by the federal government.
The negotiations do not involve discussions about random drug testing.
Hutchinson said the current policy often leads those who fail a pre-employment drug test to work for the city through a temporary employment agency, which is significantly worse for employees. The majority of temporary agency employees who work for the city are in the Solid Waste Division, Hutchinson said.
“We want to remove barriers to gainful employment for city employees,” Hutchinson said. “People already work for the city without being drug tested through temp agencies; they just earn lower wages and less benefits.”
City Human Resoures Director Kathy Baker said that since the calendar year of 2018, 45 applicants for city jobs tested positive during pre-employment drug tests. In 2022 alone, there were 15 positive tests.
Hutchinson said he hopes the city will bargain in good faith and listen to their essential workers.
The legalization of recreational marijuana was a significant factor that prompted the union to seek an end to drug screenings, Hutchinson said. He believes city employees should be able to use legal drugs while off duty, comparing the use of marijuana to drinking alcohol.
The city has not officially responded to the original proposal to end pre-employment drug testing due to negotiations being in closed discussion.
Baker said the negotiation committee meets as often as needed during the negotiation process. This group consists of herself, LiUNA representatives, a chief negotiator, an attorney from the law department, Finance Director Matthew Lue and multiple department directors for employees in Public Works, Utilities, Parks and Recreation and Regional Economic Development, Inc.
Stuart Haynes, director of policy and administration for the Missouri Municipal League, said the city of Nixa in southwest Missouri recently banned city employee use of marijuana. He said the basis of that decision stems from the third amendment of their drug testing policy, which states the city cannot discriminate against employees for using marijuana outside their job. City officials argue the ban is justified because more liberal marijuana policies can threaten federal funding.
Although the use of marijuana is banned for Nixa employees, they are not randomly drug tested. Haynes believes that, because of this, this policy is not strictly enforced. Drug testing is exclusively done when there is cause for suspicion or if an employee is involved in an accident on the job.
Crystal Lutgen, a human resources generalist for the city of Independence, said that city requires pre-employment drug testing and screening when a worker wants to transfer from one department to another. Lutgen said the city is in closed discussions about updating its policy with the legalization of marijuana regarding both pre-employment drug testing and probable-cause drug testing.
Kansas City is also working with unions to remove marijuana testing from pre-employment drug screenings, said Kelly Postlewait, Kansas City assistant city manager. They are nearing the end of their negotiations, as their debates began before the legalization of marijuana in Missouri. Postlewait said a policy change is anticipated within the next month.
“The way that the world is moving culturally, eliminating marijuana drug testing assists in employee retention and employee satisfaction,” Postlewait said. “What people do outside of work regarding marijuana, they can do without any judgment from the city.”
Those who fail pre-employment drug tests in Kansas City are ineligible for city employment for an extended period of time. If a current employee fails a random drug test, they can go through a drug treatment program through the Employee Assistance Program, where a substance abuse professional evaluates the employee and recommends treatment. Discipline is also possible, but the employee would not lose their job upon their first offense.