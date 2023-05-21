Local vendors sell variety of products at Maker Market

LEFT: Kenna Weber, owner of Abundance Studio, stands inside her booth during the Maker Market on Sunday at The Loop. Weber has been using essential oils in her daily life for 30 years. “It’s the first treatment we use in our house,” she said. “If you have a cut, scrape, bruise, bump — come to me and I’ll fix you.”
RIGHT: Homemade soaps and creams created by Kenna Weber sit on a table inside her tent on Sunday at The Loop. Weber said she was not able to showcase her products during the height of the coronavirus pandemic as frequently as she does now. “I’ve had a really great turn out today,” she said.
LEFT: Katie Rae, center, hands a Kansas City Chiefs teddy bear to 13-year-old Andrew Brown, right, on Sunday at The Loop. His grandmother, Melody Brown, purchased the stuffed animals as gifts for her grandchildren.
RIGHT: Patterned stuffed animals sit inside Lisa Green and Jennifer Wheatley’s booth on Sunday at The Loop. Their business, Rustic Pink, sells Green’s handmade toy animals and Wheatley’s jewelry. Their friend, Katie Rae, joined them for the Maker Market to help set up the booth. “I was on bear transport duty,” she said.
LEFT: Handcrafted earrings resembling different colored eyes hang inside Ginger Schweikert’s market booth on Sunday at The Loop. Schweikert said she likes to incorporate bright colors into every item she makes. “I look for what pops,” she said.
RIGHT: Ginger Schweikert, owner of Lady Ginger Licious, stands next to a rack of her handcrafted apparel on Sunday at The Loop. While her clothing closely resembles swim suits, Schweikert said her pieces can be worn for any occasion. “I like to call it festive, fun, active wear,” she said. “But I don’t think most people are comfortable to embrace clothes with patterns like these yet.”
Before Lisa Green started selling handmade stuffed animals, she was looking for a way to use the excess textiles in her house. “I had a fabric issue,” she said. Her friend, Katie Rae, encouraged her to make the patterned teddy bears, cats and dogs available to purchase. Green now offers her creations alongside Jennifer Wheatley, her business partner at Rustic Pink, who creates handmade jewelry.
“It’s not just a hobby anymore, it’s a business,” Green said.
Melody Brown purchased three of Green’s stuffed animals as gifts for her grandchildren. Her grandson, 13-year-old Andrew, thanked her while hugging the Kansas City Chiefs-patterned bear.
The duo was one of several creators at the Maker Market on Sunday, an outdoor event that allowed small businesses to showcase and sell their products. Hosted at The Loop, attendees browsed a variety of products ranging from handmade swimsuits to essential oils.
Other vendors sold handcrafted clothing items. Ginger Schweikert, owner of Lady Ginger Licious, brought a colorful selection of her handmade apparel fashioned from spandex to the market. Schweikert said she got the idea to create swimsuits after experiencing high temperatures while living in New Orleans. “It’s just something to have fun with,” she said. Schweikert also sold copies of her published trail guide, “Columbia Trails,” at her booth.
Kenna Weber, owner of Abundance Studio, began selling her aromatherapy products after her co-workers kept asking for holistic solutions to illnesses or injuries. “They would ask all the time if I had anything that could treat a certain type of sickness,” she said. “So, I just started to whip things up.”