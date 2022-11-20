 Skip to main content
Local vendors showcase products for holiday shoppers at Makers Market

Rowan Podgursky, 1, plays with a set of plush snowmen

Rowan Podgursky, 1, plays with a set of plush snowmen made by Happy Quilting and More on Sunday at the Columbia Holiday Makers Market. More than 50 local vendors attended the event, held at the MU Health Care Pavilion, to sell their products.

Over 50 local vendors gathered at the MU Healthcare Pavilion Sunday to sell goods to individuals on the hunt for some early holiday shopping in the first annual Columbia Holiday Makers Market.

Vinyl curtains surrounding the pavilion kept shoppers and business owners warm from the frigid November air as market-goers wandered among booths selling products ranging from jewelry and hand-sewn blankets to children's books and artisan bath products. 

Sawdust Studios diptych

Left: Gus Gustavis, left, grabs some cash for Cruz Chavez, right, at the Sawdust Studios booth on Sunday at the at the Columbia Holiday Makers Market. Sawdust Studios is a community woodshed operated by Chavez that offers classes, apprenticeships, and memberships. Right: A map carved into a block of wood, on display at the Sawdust Studios booth on Sunday at the Columbia Holiday Makers Market.
Flynn & Stone diptych

Left: Alison Grindstaff and Cole Grindstaff, 9, peruse boxes of jewelry made by Flynn & Stone on Sunday at the Columbia Holiday Makers Market. Operated by Rachel Flynn, Flynn & Stone crafts jewelry made from gemstones, geodes and crystals. Right: Crystals sit on display on Sunday at Flynn & Stone’s booth at the Columbia Holiday Makers Market.

Tags

  • Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter studying journalism and psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.

