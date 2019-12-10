A Columbia woman is being held in the Boone County Jail after an incident at her residence in north Columbia prompted her arrest Friday.
Boone County Assistant Attorney Jennifer A. Rodewald has formally charged Stacy Louisa Rogers with second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action, according to a criminal complaint.
There are multiple accounts of what happened, according to the probable cause statement filed by Columbia police. However, the statements that police took from witnesses and those involved indicated that Rogers bound and later attacked an unidentified victim with a baseball bat. Injuries were found on the victim's elbow, back, legs and back of the head.
The statement said that Rogers poses a danger to the victim, as they live together.
Rogers, 25, was booked at the Boone County Jail early Friday morning. Rogers has a criminal history, including a DWI, according to the probable cause statement.
Rogers appeared in court while in custody via video Monday afternoon, represented by her attorney Ben Faber. The next court date is Dec. 31.
Her bail was set at $50,000 .