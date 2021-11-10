Three Columbia businesses — Tsokolatè, The Clean Refill and Raw Roots Turmeric — gathered at plant-based restaurant Main Squeeze on Wednesday for the restaurant's second Woman-Owned Wednesday weekly event.
Leigh Lockhart, owner of Main Squeeze, started this event as an opportunity for female entrepreneurs to collaborate. She found most of the businesses through social media.
"For the longest time, there's been this connotation that women always see each other as competition, but this is great proof that that’s not true," Jannah Sanchez, co-owner and chocolatier of Tsokolatè, said. "Especially here in Columbia, I've noticed women are so supportive."
Tsokolatè opened in 2008 in New York City, where the company catered mostly to big corporations. Sanchez decided to move to Columbia in 2019 to work with the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition.
"One of the things that I've noticed from just being in business is that men have their own sort of little society that they work with," Sanchez said. "This is an awesome way for women to have that same thing."
Not every business owner at the event had as much experience as Sanchez. Leah Christian, owner of The Clean Refill, opened her business in mid-August. She is waiting until she gets more clientele to open a storefront and said she appreciates Lockhart letting her set up shop every Wednesday.
The Clean Refill is a zero-waste company that sells soaps and cleaning supplies. When a product runs low, the company reuses the bottle, cleans it and fills it back up.
"I'm really thankful Leigh reached out to each of us," Christian said. "It's really nice for me because most of them have a little bit more experience than me, so they've got insight, and there are things that I can learn from them."
"Friendship is great, too," she added.
Ranjana Hans, owner of Raw Roots Turmeric, has known Lockhart for years. The two bonded over their shared interest in turmeric and have discussed collaboration in the past. When Lockhart reached out about this event, Hans was thrilled.
"It’s been such a wonderful experience for me," Hans said. "I get to meet these business owners and get to know them and get to know their business. We now tag each other in our social media posts."
It's a wonderful journey, Hans said.
Though this was only the second time this event took place, the women plan on continuing it indefinitely. Next Wednesday, they will be joined by Erica Martin, co-owner of JEMstone, a home decor company that specializes in selling crystals and natural stones.