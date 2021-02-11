A spike in vehicle break-ins and car thefts has the Columbia Police Department urging people to always lock their cars, remove all valuables from them and leave outdoor lights on after 9 p.m. if their car is parked in a driveway.
The number of car break-ins in Columbia increased by 42% from 2019 to 2020, jumping from 551 to 785. Detective Sgt. Matt Gremore, who facilitated a news conference Thursday morning, said he began to notice a major increase in break-ins this past fall.
“Because it’s so preventable, the biggest message that we’re pushing to the community is to lock cars no matter what,” Gremore said.
Maps displayed by the Police Department make it clear the break-ins are not concentrated in any specific neighborhood but are widespread across the city. As a result, police are relying on the news media to spread its warning across town.
Gremore said any number of factors could contribute to this spike in car break-ins and thefts, ranging from drug use to people just trying to make some quick cash.
“If I could tell you exactly why people are doing this, I’d have a different occupation, and I’d be a much richer man,” Gremore said.
Police are also having more difficulty tracking down the perpetrators as they often make use of stolen vehicles to move from location to location, checking door handles and stealing more belongings from parked cars along the way.
The Police Department showed a four-minute surveillance video from one neighborhood where a group of people in stolen cars worked their way down a cul-de-sac breaking into parked cars along the way.
Gremore also mentioned arresting a person who allegedly had stolen catalytic converters from parked vehicles and tried to sell them to a local junkyard that police were monitoring.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a car thief, and people can call 875-TIPS (8477) to place an anonymous tip.
John Fields, president of the CrimeStoppers board of directors, emphasized that all calls to its phone line are anonymous.
“We know CrimeStoppers works. It’s a useful tool,” Fields said.