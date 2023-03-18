Every Sunday morning the historic wooden panels of the Log Providence Missionary Baptist Church reverberate with exclamations of praise and thanksgiving. 

Nestled in the Three Creeks Conservation Area in southwest Boone County, Log Providence is preparing to celebrate the upcoming 40th anniversary of the Rev. David Ballenger's installment at the church on March 18 — that has congregants reflecting on the deep-seated sense of community fostered by the congregation’s founders.

Log Providence Missionary Baptist Church

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you