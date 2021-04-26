Grab a koozie, fill up your cups and get ready for a whole new kind of buzz.
In celebration for Columbia’s bicentennial this year, the brewers at Logboat Brewing Company, partnering with local small business Stem to Table Farm and the Boone Regional Beekeepers Association, released “Como200 Blonde Ale.”
Josh Rein, Logboat’s head brewer, and Andrew Sharpe, Logboat’s co-owner, are the two architects of the new ale. Rein, who studied at the World Brewing Academy at the Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago, said he saw it as a perfect opportunity to use spelt, which is an “ancient grain” closely related to and supposedly healthier than wheat.
“It’s an old-school, heirloom variety of wheat that provides a really nice, fluffy texture to the beer,” Rein said.
Next, Rein headed to the Columbia Farmer’s Market and approached Clay Stem, a member of the Boone Regional Beekeepers Association, to see if he could get his hands on some honey.
Stem is a farmer who has been running Stem to Table Farm since 2017, a small business that sells locally grown microgreens. He said he was more than happy to help out when Rein asked and saw it as another opportunity to get involved in the community, as well as get the word out about the Boone Regional Beekeepers Association. After contacting a few other members of the beekeeping association, Stem was able to acquire and sell 270 pounds of Boone County’s finest honey to Logboat.
“It was an honor to be apart of the bicentennial and offer a little something for the celebration,” Stem said.
All year, Columbia residents will get a chance to celebrate the city’s bicentennial by participating in different projects and events that the Como200 task force is planning. Along with the release of Logboat’s new beer, other plans for 2021 include pop-up parks, performances by Maplewood Barn Theatre and a July 4th celebration.
You can find out more about the City’s bicentennial celebration plans at Como200.com.