Despite concerns from neighbors, final development plans for the Perche Ridge subdivision are moving forward.
Boone County commissioners approved the plans at their regular meeting Tuesday night.
The 34-lot subdivision proposed by Fred Overton Development, which has been hotly debated for years, will be built on 17 acres west of the city and Perche Creek.
The approval follows the recommendation of the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission on Oct. 17.
Eleven people, a majority concerned neighbors, spoke during the public hearing Tuesday.
Neighbors shared worries that the subdivision would create more runoff and compound flooding problems on Gillespie Bridge Road, which crosses Perche Creek near the site of the proposed neighborhood.
Jana Stephens, a representative of the Perche Hills Neighborhood Coalition, discussed the possibility the pond on the subdivision property is under federal jurisdiction, which would afford the pond additional protections. The commissioners received letters about this prior to the meeting, Stephens said.
Neighbors also fear this subdivision will spark more developments in west Columbia. Members of the neighborhood coalition hoped the county would wait until city and county planners can put together a development plan for the larger area west of Columbia.
Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry said during the meeting growth in the west is inevitable due to a sewage line that runs to the area.
“There’s a very good chance that a west area plan is not going to do much,” he said during the meeting.
Dee Dokken, the conservation chair of the Osage Group of the Sierra Club, who has been an active voice against the subdivision, asked commissioners to vote no on future developments in this area.
“I think that’s the best we can hope from this situation,” she said during the meeting.
Construction on the subdivision should begin in the winter, developer Fred Overton said.
