Christy Blakemore has spent several weekends in the past few months trying to make progress on expunging records of marijuana convictions in Boone County.
Blakemore, the county’s circuit clerk, went through more than 1,000 cases during her first round, identifying which cases fit the criteria for expungement laid out by voters’ approval of Amendment 3 in November, which added Article XIV, Sec. 2, to the Missouri Constitution, making recreational marijuana legal.
She decided that 72 expungements were possible.
But as of Wednesday, only 18 marijuana expungements had taken place in Boone County, according to data from the Missouri Supreme Court. Those still incarcerated, or on parole or probation, for marijuana convictions have to petition for early release, but the new law requires automatic expungement of misdemeanor conviction records by June 8 and eligible felonies by Dec. 8.
Blakemore doesn’t see how that’s possible.
“I’m still looking for that automatic button,” she said. “It’s nowhere to be found.”
Many circuit clerks in the state are having the same trouble. There hasn’t been any state funding, yet, for circuit clerks’ staff to get paid overtime for the extra marijuana expungement work.
Nancy Fisher, the Cooper County circuit clerk, said the process is rough.
“I would agree with (Blakemore) that it’s not going to be something that we’re going to get done in the time frame (given),” Fisher said, adding that she has a small office. “You have to keep up with everything else that’s going on in your office, plus be able to fit the expungements in.”
Ozark County Circuit Clerk Jackie Smith agreed. So did Becky Tebbenkamp Uhlich, the circuit clerk for Saline County, adding that she can’t say whether her office will be able to finish by June 8.
“I do a lot of reviewing from home, after hours,” Tebbenkamp Uhlich said. “I don’t have my staff do that because they only have 40-hour work weeks and their regular job responsibilities.”
Steve Hobbs, executive director of the Missouri Association of Counties, said he’s been hearing about difficulties from circuit clerks, prosecutors and sheriff’s offices across the state.
State guidance prioritizes processing eligible expungements for people who are still behind bars for marijuana crimes and have petitioned for their release. Because there are so few of those, the Boone County Circuit Clerk’s office is focusing mostly on the next priority: People who remain on parole or probation. The office is coming across some cases for which defendants are no longer on probation and noting them for when it gets to that list of people.
Columbia attorney Dan Viets, who co-wrote Amendment 3, keeps a close eye on expungement numbers. Although he said he will not be surprised if all misdemeanor marijuana convictions aren’t expunged by June 8, he is optimistic.
“There’s still plenty of time until the June 8 deadline to just sort out the misdemeanor marijuana charges,” Viets said, noting that several thousand expungements have already been processed.
But with potential expungements reaching back to 1971 — and some defendants likely already dead — Blakemore said it’ll be a long time before this process is over.
Digging deeper
One reason the process takes so long is that Blakemore, or any circuit clerk, has to look at each defendant’s charging document to see which cases are eligible.
“The charge code may say ‘possession of a controlled substance,’” she said, “but that tells you nothing as to what the actual drug was.”
Final charges for convictions of possession of a controlled substance could reveal that the defendant was actually charged with possessing PCP or methamphetamine, Blakemore said. Some cases have charges for several different drugs, but only marijuana charges in those cases would be eligible for expungement.
After deciding that a charge is eligible, Blakemore’s office sends the case to a judge who has to sign off. The judge then sends approved expungement cases back to her office. If the case has charges for multiple drugs, staff has to redact anything marijuana-related from defendants’ charges.
Blakemore said it took one of her staff members an hour and 10 minutes to complete redactions on one of those types of case.
“And that is a very seasoned, knowledgeable, experienced clerk,” Blakemore said. “Someone else, you know, that may have taken more like two, 2 1/2 hours.”
Cases must then be sent to law enforcement agencies that were involved in them, so they can complete their own process, before an expungement is complete.
Blakemore’s staff will have to examine microfilm to view cases that were closed before 2014, when the Boone County Circuit Clerk’s Office went electronic.
She said the scenario could be: “This 2001 case, it’s on roll 225. Go pull it, get dizzy looking at all of it, get the charging document and, oh well, it was cocaine so it doesn’t qualify.”
“OK, go to the next one,” Blakemore said. “That’s going to take time.”
Tebbenkamp Uhlich’s office in Saline County has gotten to that point, after already reviewing a few hundred electronic files. She will also begin looking at paper files soon, a task she said will be more cumbersome.
Jonathan Blakey, a court clerk handling expungement work in Douglas County, shared Viets’ optimism. He thinks it’s possible Douglas County will meet the deadlines when it comes to cases that happened after 2006, which are electronically accessible. Older files will require digging deeper: going into the basement and pulling huge banker boxes off the shelves.
“Some of them down there are not particularly easily accessible,” Blakey said, “so just getting to the files may be a challenge.”
The big cities
It’s all hands on deck in St. Louis.
Joel Currier, spokesperson for the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court in the city of St. Louis, said staff jumped into action as soon as Amendment 3 passed. The 22nd Judicial Court deputized more 13 judicial assistants in early December to help the circuit clerk with expungements.
“We knew it’s going to be quite an effort involved to go through all these cases,” Currier said.
The St. Louis court has, so far, identified close to 21,000 total cases that needed to be reviewed, Currier said. There were 3,900 cases that were prioritized for review due to defendants in those cases actively being on parole or probation. It remains unclear, Currier added, how many total eligible expungements will result once the entire list of 21,000 cases is reviewed.
The Supreme Court data show 30 expungements had taken place in St. Louis County and two expungements had taken place in St. Louis city as of Wednesday.
In Jackson County, which includes half of Kansas City, 41 marijuana court records had been expunged, according to state data.
Valerie Hartman, spokesperson for the 16th Judicial Circuit Court in Jackson County, wrote in an email that staff found 661 marijuana-related cases after reviewing misdemeanors between 2006 and last year. Staff are now reviewing cases between 1993 and 2005.
“We continue to work through cases incrementally,” Hartman wrote. “Later in the year, we will begin reviewing felony cases.”
The Supreme Court data indicates that 7,436 marijuana expungements have happened statewide as of Wednesday. Just 60 counties and the city of St. Louis had reported completing any expungements. That means 54 have processed none.
Working with law enforcement
Blakemore said the original order from the state caused a delay of a few weeks.
Other than a defendant’s name and case number, the order did not include enough identifying information, she said. The lack of information could have resulted in twice the work.
Because the orders have to be sent to law enforcement agencies, the lack of identifying information could have caused them to “send them right back to us saying, ‘We don’t know John Smith, we’ve got 5,000 John Smiths, which one is it?‘” Blakemore said.
She said she held off on sending cases to judges while she waited for a new state order that included social security numbers and dates of birth. Blakemore added that she has been working with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, finding out what it needs so they can avoid having to backtrack.
The overtime conversation
The question of when funding for overtime pay will reach Blakemore’s office also caused her to hold off on the expungement process a bit.
The longer it takes, the more likely Blakemore will have to reorganize her office’s work.
“We’re going to have to make a choice,” she said.
Blakemore might have to go to her judges and let them know her staff will not be working extra hours. They’ll have to fit expungements in among the rest of their work. There could be lags, she added, in getting dockets updated or warrants issued.
They’ll have to decide what type of work they can back off of in order to make time for expungements.
“I hope we don’t have to have that conversation, that we do get some overtime and that we can get it knocked out,” Blakemore said. “But still, you know, it’s not going to go quick.”
Tiffany Phillips, the Polk County circuit clerk and president of the Missouri Circuit Clerks’ Association, said she’s heard similar complaints around the state.
“We’re busy with our day-to-day work,” Phillips said she’s heard. “We don’t have the extra manpower or time to process the expungements like they need to be.”
Gov. Mike Parson recommended $4.54 million in the fiscal 2024 state budget to help pay for marijuana expungement work, but that bill has not made it out of the state’s House of Representatives. Niether has the bill that includes Parson’s recommendation for $2.47 million for the extra work in this fiscal year’s supplemental budget.
Viets said he expects that all that money would be reimbursed anyway, as Amendment 3 states that the expungement process should be paid for by the state’s 6% tax on recreational marijuana sales.
When appropriated, the proposed money would go toward overtime pay for experienced clerk staff who are already working on expungements, Phillips said, because “we can’t bring in people off the streets that don’t have any idea on how to do an expungement.”
“I would not hire anybody from the outside just because of the complexity of it all,” Blakemore said.
Some circuit clerks also have applied for special project money, which usually is set aside to fund other types of extra court work, from the Judiciary Department.
Boone County voters will also decide April 4 whether to tax recreational marijuana sales at 3%. Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick said in January that some of that revenue might help fund the marijuana expungement work in Blakemore’s office — at least in the short term.
Blakemore encouraged anyone who thinks they have an old marijuana conviction that might qualify for expungement to contact the Boone County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
While she could use that help in finding old cases that could be expunged, “those are not going to be for a while,” Blakemore admitted.