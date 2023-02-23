Christy Blakemore has spent several weekends in the past few months trying to make progress on expunging records of marijuana convictions in Boone County.

Blakemore, the county’s circuit clerk, went through more than 1,000 cases during her first round, identifying which cases fit the criteria for expungement laid out by voters’ approval of Amendment 3 in November, which added Article XIV, Sec. 2, to the Missouri Constitution, making recreational marijuana legal.

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

