Boone County finally has won authority from the state legislature to regulate rental housing.
After years and years of lobbying, the Missouri General Assembly this year passed a bill put minimal rental housing standards into effect.
One of Janet Thompson's first experiences as Northern District commissioner was testifying before a committee concerning the need for rental housing standards.
That was nine years ago.
"It’s been very contentious," Thompson said. "So we are thankful to our Boone County delegation for putting their considerable weight behind this piece of legislation to make this available to our folks here in Boone County."
Under House Bill 271, the county's rules will require each rented residence to provide:
- Structural protection from the elements.
- Access to water service, including hot water.
- Sewer service.
- Access to electrical service.
- Heat to the residence.
- Basic security, which, at minimum, will include locking doors and windows.
"It impacts people’s lives, but it also impacts the way some folks consider a community," Thompson said. "And so often in an area that lacks rental housing standards you see not only run-down houses but higher crime rates."
Thompson said Sheriff Dwayne Carey has been an ardent supporter of the legislation since he came into office in 2005. Carey could not be reached for comment.
Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill is pleased to finally see communities lacking minimal housing standards have the opportunity for better living conditions.
"This has been a concern for many years," Atwill said. "When properties are permitted to deteriorate, neighborhood values decline and a downward spiral occurs which affects other important community issues."
These community issues range from schools to law enforcement and more.
State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, proposed the legislation this past spring, and Gov. Mike Parson signed it Tuesday. It will take effect in late August 2021.
The bill states that any tenant who is current on their rent can file complaints with the county about the condition of their rental property. The county would appoint a person to respond to such complaints and, when warranted, order the property owner to begin make repairs by a certain date. If that doesn't happen, the county commission would hold a hearing to determine whether the order for repairs would stand.
Those found in violation of the county's standards and who fail to repair problems would be guilty of a misdemeanor for each day the violation continues.
Thompson said the next steps are for the commission to draft its own regulations, which cannot exceed the scope of the state law authorizing them, and schedule public hearings.