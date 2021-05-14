The long-running lawsuit against members of the East Campus Neighborhood Association regarding the way it spent money from a settlement with Beta Theta Pi Fraternity has been dismissed.
Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs on Thursday granted a voluntary motion for dismissal filed by attorney David Gregory Brown on behalf of Tim Waid and the other plaintiffs in the case, who had sued Janet Hammen and Betsy Peters for their roles in deciding how the neighborhood association would spend the money.
Jacobs dismissed the suit without prejudice, and each party will bear its own costs.
A non-jury trial had been scheduled for June 3.
Waid, an East Campus property owner, filed the lawsuit in 2018 along with several other plaintiffs who own rental properties in the neighborhood, according to previous Missourian reporting. They alleged Peters and Hammen came to an agreement with Beta Theta Pi and an architect without the neighborhood association's knowledge or consent and that the money they received was misspent.
The lawsuit came after Hammen signed the 2011 agreement with Treanor Architects and Beta Theta Pi that paid the neighborhood association $100,000 in exchange for not opposing a variance that allowed the fraternity to build a new house at 520 S. College Ave. that exceeded city height restrictions by a little more than 7 feet.
The 2011 agreement had called for the $100,000 to be spent on park land, street lights and signs, among other things. To date, none of the money has been spent on lights, and the association spent only $5,000 on park land, instead of the $50,000 it originally budgeted, because the city bought park land in the area.
On Dec. 10, the plaintiffs proposed settling the lawsuit, asking that the remaining money, which was about $27,000, be spent on lighting. They said all else would be forgiven if the defendants agreed, but they refused.
Waid could not be reached Friday.
Attorney Andy Hirth represented Hammen and Peters. He disputed whether they spent the money without consulting other members of the association and argued the plaintiffs did not have standing to pursue the lawsuit.
"This lawsuit against the duly elected leadership of the East Campus Neighborhood Association was really nothing more than a publicity stunt by a handful of disaffected absentee landlords," Hirth said.
Plaintiff attorney Brown said, "There was a hundred thousand dollars, some of which were misspent and some of which are remaining and still need to be spent. Those were and are very serious issues that don't involve a need for publicity."
Hirth said his clients feel "fully vindicated" by the dismissal of the lawsuit and that Peters and Hammen are looking forward to continuing their work toward the betterment of East Campus.
"I have to believe that reason prevailed on their side, and looking at their chances of winning, you know, three weeks from now, they realized it was a better decision not to waste the money on trying the case and losing, so they just filed this dismissal," Hirth said.
Brown said he feels the lawsuit had served its purposes and had met its objectives and he did not see a reason in having the upcoming trial.