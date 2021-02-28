Sixth Ward City Councilperson Betsy Peters and former East Campus Neighborhood Association Chair Janet Hammen have declined a settlement offer in a lawsuit that alleges they misspent money the association received in 2011 in exchange for agreeing not to oppose a height variance for the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house.
Hammen signed the 2011 agreement with Treanor Architects, which paid the neighborhood association $100,000 to stand aside as the Columbia Board of Adjustment considered whether to grant the fraternity a variance allowing its house at 520 S. College Ave. to exceed city height restrictions by a little more than 7 feet. The association had previously planned to oppose the variance, which became necessary after city planners failed to discover the height violation before issuing a building permit for the fraternity house.
Tim Waid, an East Campus property owner who filed the lawsuit in 2018 along with several other plaintiffs who own rental properties in the neighborhood, has alleged that Peters and Hammen struck the agreement without the neighborhood association’s knowledge or consent and that they misspent much of the money, also without consulting association members.
The case is scheduled for a hearing at 9 a.m. Monday before Presiding Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs. The plaintiffs have filed motions seeking summary judgment in the case, while the defendants have argued it should be dismissed because some of the plaintiffs lack standing to file the suit and because the statute of limitations has passed.
The 2011 agreement with the architects called for the money to be spent in specific ways:
- $50,000 to buy park land adjacent to East Campus.
- $7,000 for historic signs at the entrances of the neighborhoods.
- $1,500 for light pole banners.
- $3,000 to buy new signs for Clyde Wilson Memorial Park.
- $38,500 for street lights in East Campus.
- The neighborhood association had originally allocated $50,000 of the settlement money to buy additional land for Clyde Wilson Memorial Park but ended up donating just $5,000 when the city bought the land in 2012.
Hirth also said that none of the settlement money has been paid to him for defending Peters and Hammen.
“The main dispute is whether the money was required to be spent on certain things or if it was within the discretion of the neighborhood association to decide how best to spend that money,” he said.
Hirth also denied the allegation that Hammen and Peters decided how to spend the money without consulting others.
“No, it’s absolutely false,” he said. “In many cases, it wasn’t even Betsy or Janet who would make decisions. Betsy hasn’t been the treasurer for, I don’t know, five years now or something like that. Janet hasn’t been the chair, or wasn’t the chair for a while; she’s not the chair now. So there’s a different board who has made many of those decisions. And all of the decisions were made by the board, which is elected by the membership every year. So, you know, the singling out of Janet and Betsy, I think has to do more with politics than anything else.”
Hirth also said that the current board of the East Campus Neighborhood Association voted early last year to ratify all expenditures made from the settlement funds.
Hirth said the plaintiffs are simply upset about how the money was spent, even though members of the neighborhood association board voted to approve the spending.
“That’s really what’s happening here is they’re trying to sort of circumvent that democratic process,” he said. “I mean, (the board) has to be able to make decisions on behalf of a group of people. And those decisions have to be final, essentially. And if you don’t like those decisions, your remedy is to elect different directors next time.”
The plaintiffs proposed settling the lawsuit on Dec. 10. They asked that the remaining money, about $27,000, be spent on lighting and said all else would be forgiven if the defendants agreed to the settlement.
“If we could get the lighting that we would like to see the money spent on, I think we can sort of look forward,” Waid said. “Let’s not look backwards and blame and be mad. But let’s look forward, let’s light up the future relationships between all ECNA stakeholders.”
The settlement offer provided an itemized list of the light fixtures the plaintiffs seek and where they would be installed. Peters and Hammen rejected it Dec. 28. Hirth declined to comment on the reason why, saying settlement negotiations are confidential.
Peters declined to comment for this story, and Hammen could not be reached.
Waid said that before the lawsuit, East Campus Neighborhood Association members were unaware of the settlement with the Beta house architects or how the money was spent.
“It was really disappointing to discover all this stuff during our litigation, but you know, we weren’t getting any answers across the table as neighbors,” he said. “A neighbor should not have to turn to the courts to get simple honesty from a neighbor. ... And if you can’t trust your neighbor, then who can you trust?”
ettlement. He hopes Jacobs will entrust the remaining money from the settlement with the architects to an arbitrator or a trustee who would “show fiduciary responsibility and leadership.”
The Monday hearing comes a little more than a month before voters will decide whether to elect Peters to a third three-year term on the City Council or to go with one of her opponents, Randy Minchew or Philip Merriman.
Peters said when the lawsuit was filed three years ago, before her last bid for a council term, that she believed it was politically motivated.
Minchew said he’s disappointed by what he calls Peters’ lack of transparency in the matter.
“I think that’s part of being a city leader,” Minchew said. “If you’re going to lead, you’ve got to be willing to have that kind of transparency.”
Waid, along with the other plaintiffs, called on Peters to resign from the council and for Hammen to resign as chair of the Board of Adjustment. Hammen’s term is scheduled to expire in May.
It’s inappropriate, Waid said, for Hammen to chair a board that he believes she once took advantage of.
“To me, that’s almost something that I just can’t sleep at night,” Waid said. “... This has to be fixed. Janet Hammen must resign from city government. Betsy Peters must resign from city government. The citizens of Columbia must demand that those two never hold local office ever again.”
Waid said in a Wednesday news release that he expects the case will conclude Monday. Hirth, however, expects Jacobs will take the case under advisement after both sides present arguments.