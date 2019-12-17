Detective Tom O'Sullivan retired from the Boone County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday after over 30 years of service with the department.
O'Sullivan began working with the department in September 1988, and has worked as a deputy, sergeant and detective. He also contributed work to the local Drug Abuse Resistance Education program and served as a public information officer as well, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Department.
"The department will not be the same without Detective O'Sullivan, and we wish him the best during this great chapter of his life," the Facebook post said.