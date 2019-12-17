Detective Tom O'Sullivan retired from the Boone County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday after over 30 years of service with the department. 

O'Sullivan began working with the department in September 1988, and has worked as a deputy, sergeant and detective. He also contributed work to the local Drug Abuse Resistance Education program and served as a public information officer as well, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Department. 

"The department will not be the same without Detective O'Sullivan, and we wish him the best during this great chapter of his life," the Facebook post said. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor. I am a senior studying data journalism. Contact me at kaleighfeldkamp@mail.missouri.edu, or 574-850-0257.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.