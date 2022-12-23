A winter storm that passed through Columbia on Thursday evening brought frigid temperatures, harsh winds and about 1.8 inches of snow. Evening temperatures dropped as low as minus 7 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills as low as minus 34.

Thursday night’s wind chill was the coldest Columbia had witnessed in 30 years, said Tim Schmidt, a meteorologist with KOMU 8.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

