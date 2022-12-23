A winter storm that passed through Columbia on Thursday evening brought frigid temperatures, harsh winds and about 1.8 inches of snow. Evening temperatures dropped as low as minus 7 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills as low as minus 34.
Thursday night’s wind chill was the coldest Columbia had witnessed in 30 years, said Tim Schmidt, a meteorologist with KOMU 8.
“Typically the wind chill is like minus 20, maybe up to minus 25 at its coldest,” Schmidt said. “We don’t typically go any colder than that.”
Although these temperatures were notably cold, numerous days throughout Columbia’s history have been colder.
The last time temperatures were comparable to Thursday’s was during the February 2021 winter storm, when it dropped to minus 8 degrees in Columbia on Feb. 16. The storm that brought those temperatures also led to multiple water main breaks and many losing power across Missouri, Texas and other parts of the U.S.
On Christmas Day in 1983, the temperature in Columbia dropped to minus 19. It was the 10th-coldest day Columbia has ever experienced, according to Weather Underground.
1899 was a historically cold year for Columbia. Four of Columbia’s all-time coldest days happened in 1899.
That year, an Arctic blast caused the deaths of 105 people across the United States, as well as a large number of birds and livestock, according to History. In Columbia, the temperature fell to minus 26 degrees on Feb. 12, 1899, Extreme Weather Watch reported. Between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12, it snowed 3.8 inches that year.
Columbia’s last white Christmas was five years ago, in 2017, with 1 inch of snow.