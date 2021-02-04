The Business Loop Community Improvement District is seeking five artists and five graphic designers for its street art project. 

The artists and designers will create art on free-standing boards to install along the corridor to create an "industrial and funky vibe," according to a news release. 

The Loop is looking specifically for proposals that reference the historic nature of the corridor, the recent designation of Columbia as an Etsy Maker City — a program that provides grants for local artists in various cities — or some other point of pride for the area, according to the release. 

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 17 via mail, in-person dropoff  or email at events@theloopcomo.com

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education Reporter, spring 2021. I am a first year Masters student studying news editing. Reach me at madisonjstephens@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @MadiStephens6.

Recommended for you