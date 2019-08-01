The special property assessment for the Business Loop Community Improvement District will be the subject of a public hearing at 8 a.m. Aug. 15.
The assessment, which applies to all real estate within the district's boundaries, is set at 0.4778 cents, and no change is planned, according to a notice published by the district Thursday. The rate is set at an amount intended to generate about $68,000 for the fiscal year.
The total assessed value of real estate in the district is a little more than $14 million, the notice said.
The district is projecting total revenue in fiscal 2020 of $384,289. Its budget is also funded by a half-cent sales tax levied on most purchases in the district.
The hearing will be held during the district board's annual meeting in Room 128 of Parkade Plaza, 600 Business Loop 70 W.