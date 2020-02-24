The coffee-lovers of Columbia can now add a new option for their daily caffeine fix while supporting a nonprofit at the same time.
Love Coffee, located at 15 Business Loop 70 E., celebrated the beginning of its soft opening from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The shop plans to be open for business at the same hours through Saturday.
Customers are able to purchase all menu items and will be asked to fill out a feedback card. Love Coffee Food Service Manager Micah Baker said the shop has received “lots of good feedback already” and served over 70 customers in its first day.
Love Coffee is a nonprofit dedicated to helping people with physical and mental disabilities, whether by employing them or giving them a space to socialize. The shop offers a full menu of coffee drinks and pastries and serves both breakfast and lunch.
Baker confirmed that the official opening will most likely be at the beginning of next week.