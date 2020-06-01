Love Coffee's first pop-up tent sold out of pastries and coffee by 9 a.m. Saturday.
“It’s only been an hour and we sold out of everything. That normally doesn’t happen,” said Love Coffee café manager David Wilson.
Over 100 people bought Love Coffee pastries and coffee in the Forum Christian Church parking lot.
“Well, it’s amazing,” Wilson said. “So, the first couple weeks we were doing maybe three or four hundred dollars a day, now we’re doing $2,000 a day.”
While waiting in line in the sun, customers social distanced as three Love Coffee employees served them one at a time. The local coffee shop is known to provide job skills training and employment to people with disabilities and barriers to employment.
“It feels like a lot has been accomplished,” Love Coffee employee Tomas Swenson said. “All donations will be put into making this place better.”
Love Coffee originally opened in February, and shortly thereafter had to close due to COVID-19. It reopened May 12, and in the following couple of weeks the store was not making enough money to keep its doors open. Wilson said that eight days ago, Love Coffee did not qualify for the Payroll Protection Program.
“We had to close for about seven weeks,” Wilson said. “We never really had a chance to build our clientele.”
Love Coffee posted on its Facebook page May 22 that it was facing potential immediate closing. The post received over 530 shares. The following day, the line was out the door.
In addition, Veterans United Foundation donated $10,000 to the shop Wednesday.
Children, adults and seniors alike chose from a selection of Love Coffee pastries, including cookies, bacon cheddar chive scones, strawberry scones, cinnamon rolls, sticky pecan buns, croissants, quiche and the day’s special of blueberry pie.
“It’s a good indication, as I’ve always known this, that Columbia is special for helping out its community,” Love Coffee Board President Chuck Crews said. “It is truly a vibrant community.”
Customers thanked and gave their support to the Love Coffee employees as they boxed their pastries to take home. Columbia resident Rod Peterson said he works with Forum Christian, which supports Love Coffee.
“We’re with you,” Peterson said to Wilson. “We are supporting you guys.”
The three employees packed up the tent and gave free samples to customers who arrived a little too late to purchase pastries. They then headed off to the Business Loop location and help serve the line of people out the door.
The support from the community has greatly impacted Love Coffee and its employees.
“It means to me that people love coffee,” said Wilson. “They love the business, they care. And it means the south side wants our business, so hopefully one day we can have a location out here.”
Love Coffee plans to have its tent in the Forum Christian Church parking lot every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. You can support and donate to Love Coffee on their website.