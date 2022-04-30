Despite a rainy start, hundreds of volunteers still showed up across Columbia on Saturday to serve the community during the annual "For Columbia" service event.
The all-day event was an opportunity for local churchgoers to serve their community through volunteer work. Saturday's event marked For Columbia's eighth year of service, with over 1,650 people participating from 46 churches.
“As Christians, we believe that God called us to do two things: to love him and to love our neighbors. Our neighbors are the citizens of Columbia, so we look for ways to serve them,” said For Columbia Director Shelly Mayer.
Volunteers served at over 80 sites across Columbia, helping out at local schools, city parks, nonprofits and other areas open to the community. People helped with various projects, including putting down sidewalk tiles, adding mulch to flowerbeds and helping to reconstruct homes.
One volunteer site was Thomas Benton Elementary School, which has been involved with For Columbia since 2018. Volunteers helped clean up the school’s play area and assisted with different landscaping needs.
“We have big dreams, and For Columbia makes that happen for us," said Principal Sarah Sicht. "They are a big help with maintenance things that we can’t get to in the school year."
There were about 50 volunteers at the school, who also worked on projects such as expanding the school's chicken coop and building an outdoor classroom.
Chrissy Combs volunteered at the school with her husband, Dave, and their two kids. The two boys were happy to help, especially since they got to play with Oreo, the first grade class chicken.
“I wanted to help as this is for the children," Combs said. "My kids go here, so I thought we should definitely do it.”
Another volunteer site site was the Columbia Housing Authority. There, volunteers — including several children — worked to repaint the fence and plant flowers.
Volunteer David Boyd said his church encouraged members to sign up for the event for months, which convinced him to donate his time on Saturday.
"I thought it was a good way to get out and bless the community through service,” he said.
Volunteers and churches interested in participating in next year's event can find more information at the For Columbia website.