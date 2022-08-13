Roy Lovelady was sworn in as the new Third Ward council member Saturday morning during a ceremony at City Hall.
He said he feels "blessed" after being elected to serve on the council.
"To the Third Ward voters who voted for me, who saw me fit to represent them, to listen to them, to be integral, trustworthy and always be transparent," Lovelady said, "I thank you."
He defeated incumbent council member Karl Skala by 151 votes in the Aug. 2 runoff election. The two candidates initially tied in the April 5 municipal election.
Lovelady emphasized during his swearing-in ceremony that, although he is still learning, he wanted to be an open and accessible representative for his constituents.
"My goal is to listen to what the people say and make sure that I am voting and speaking accordingly not for myself, because I consistently say 'this isn't a me thing, it's a we thing,'" Lovelady said. "So I don't want to get there and forget who I represent."
Saturday was also his mother's birthday, Lovelady said, and he honored her by reading the poem "Mother to Son" by Langston Hughes.
During the same ceremony, Skala received a resolution of appreciation from Mayor Barbara Buffaloe on behalf of the City Council. He was also given a plaque recognizing his service to the city and a silver tray to commemorate his service as mayor pro tempore between April 2018 and April 2022.
"I've had the privilege of working with Mr. Skala for years," Buffaloe said.
City Manager De'Carlon Seewood presented him with a tile with the city logo as a retirement gift.
Skala thanked his wife, Mahree, as well as city staff and those he has worked with over the years. He also shared his hope for success for current and future council members.
"May future Columbia city councils demonstrate the wisdom of those past," Skala said. "Good luck to all of those who so dedicate themselves to the public trust. And now, I've decided to take my leave and go fishing."
During the ceremony, Lovelady asked his family, friends, supporters and community members to stand.
"We all have family," he said, "but in this day and time, we need to pick who our family is. Everybody in this room who supported me in some way, shape, form or fashion, you are my family."
The Rev. James Gray, a community activist and leader, said afterward that Lovelady offers a new perspective and an opportunity for change.
"It's about making a difference, being positive and having an open mind on what we need to grow," Gray said.
He added that he expects Lovelady to do great things for the council and for the city.
"If you're not on board, you better get on board," Gray said, "because it's gonna be a great ride."
Lovelady said he is prepared to dive into work on the city budget, which must be passed before Oct. 1, the start of the next fiscal year.
"I am equipped with my weapon," Lovelady said, "and my weapon is a smile, a listening ear and a big heart."