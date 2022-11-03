“Continuous music” is the deceptively simple name given to the school of piano performance created by Lubomyr Melnyk.
To Melnyk, the classically trained Ukrainian composer and pianist playing this week’s Experimental Music Festival, Continuous music is not just an original way to play the piano, it is a complete rediscovery of the instrument. It is a new language for the piano he developed in the 1970s.
In a technical sense, it is defined by an unending stream of notes that ring out and run together to create a solid wall of sound. Despite their smooth, unbroken sound, Melnyk’s pieces are played using very rapid keystrokes from both hands.
The composer is actually one of the world’s fastest piano players, and Continuous music requires it. Both of Melnyk’s hands have been timed playing 19.5 notes per second. He can also play 14 notes per second continuously for an hour.
But if asked how to define the music, Melnyk has almost as many answers as there are ivory keys on the dashboard. It is a meditative exercise that fuses the player and his instrument, he said. It is a personal escape from the physical world. It is the true voice of the piano. It is a prayer to God.
Melnyk cites musical, literary and philosophical sources as inspiration for Continuous music. However, it was while composing for a French modern dance troupe in the mid-’70s that Melnyk first discovered his new music language.
As a young hippie who came to France in pursuit of classical music, Melnyk was living in poverty at the time. It was this ascetic lifestyle that prepared him to find transcendence in Continuous music.
“Speed is supremely important ... because it is the sign of the master,” Melnyk said. “Playing Continuous music has similarities to being a master drummer.”
Speed is what makes Continuous music so difficult to replicate. Not even Melnyk’s own students are able to perform his longer pieces.
“In this universe there is absolutely nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, that is the same,” Melnyk said. “You cannot find anything, two moments, two drops, which are the same. This is why people should experience concerts because they are different.”
Melnyk also knows that no two pianos are the same. His love for the instrument is immense, and he mourns the loss of pre-industrial techniques for building them.
He said that while venues sometimes let him know what type of piano he will have, he says that it doesn’t change how he will approach the performance.
“They can tell me the brand name. They can tell me the serial number. It doesn’t make any difference. Every piano’s unique,” he said.
The physicality between his fingers and the keys is more important than even how a piece sounds. When he is performing, he said he feels that the connection between the instrument and himself slips away, and the music emerges from that fusion.
“The very physical act of moving the fingers and touching the keys is a beautiful ecstasy for the Continuous pianist,” he said. “It is not like playing classical pieces, where the piece itself is the sole (lofty) goal of playing. ... For me, playing the piano is more important than the piece.”
He has had an attachment to the piano for almost his entire life.
“Ukrainians love music deeply, and respect classical music very, very deeply, so we had a piano at home,” Melnyk said. “My wonderful mother, who had a beautiful alto-soprano voice, noticed I could play at the age of 3.”
His identity as a Ukrainian is central to his compositions. He sees the Ukrainian ability to sacrifice as a defining trait.
“No other person other than a Ukrainian could ever have brought Continuous music to the world ... because it meant a complete, complete, complete sacrifice to greater goals beyond the normal,” Melnyk said. “No one else, except a Ukrainian, would have that connection.”
This is why the invasion of Ukraine has affected Melnyk so deeply. He has mourned not only on an emotional level, but also on a spiritual and musical one.
“Now that Russia has begun its devastation upon my country, I have no desire to hear or play music ... they are killing not only our people, they are killing the flowers of our soul,” he said.
Melnyk said his own music contains a “dimension of total peace.”
“Just open your ears and let the sound of the piano fill your being,” he said.
Melnyk will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St. Passes can be purchased at Hitt Records.