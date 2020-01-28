Lucky's Market, which announced Jan. 21 that it is closing most of its stores nationwide, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company said Monday.
In a news release, Lucky's reaffirmed that at the time of the Chapter 11 filing "the company had sufficient cash on hand." Throughout the reorganization process, the release said, "the company should have the continued ability to meet its financial obligations, including those to its employees, as well as to vendors."
The Lucky's market in Columbia will remain open, according to previous Missourian reporting and the Monday news release. Along with the Columbia market, six other locations — in Michigan, Ohio, Florida and Colorado — will remain open.
In its release, Lucky's Market said that as part of its Chapter 11 filing, it had agreed with supermarket chain ALDI to sell one store and lease five other locations, which were not disclosed.
Business Insider reported Tuesday that Publix has agreed to lease five Lucky's Market stores in Florida.
Krista Torvik, a Lucky's spokesperson, declined in an email to offer further details on the company's plans.
A case filed under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code is often referred to as "reorganization bankruptcy," according to the administrative office of the U.S. Courts. Chapter 11 allows the company to reorganize its finances and develop a new fiscal plan, which can involve selling assets to other companies.