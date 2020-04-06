Shoppers walking in and out of Lucky’s Market on Monday reacted with disappointment to the fact that the store is closing Tuesday.
The location will reopen as a Schnucks, though Schnucks has not yet released a timeline for when this might happen.
The temporary closure will almost create a food desert in downtown Columbia, with most of the nearest major grocery stores being about two miles away.
Several stores that sell food, such as Hitt Mini Mart and Walgreens, are within a mile of Lucky’s and remain open.
However, their selections are significantly more limited than the market’s, meaning the downtown area could still lack access to affordable, nutritious food.
While several customers weren’t particularly concerned about their own access to food, they were worried about people who lived downtown and walked to the store.
“My son lives down the street and he said, ‘Where am I going to shop, Mom?’” one shopper, Yvette Nieto, said. “They need to hustle (reopening).”
The current COVID-19 pandemic compounded some of these concerns. While Missouri’s current stay-at-home order allows for trips to the grocery store, some customers felt it could further restrict some people’s access.
“They’re choosing to close down a grocery store that causes a food desert in the middle of a pandemic,” shopper Morgan Self said.
Customers said they would also miss many of the market’s features, including its organic produce, section of bulk products and specific items that can be hard to find elsewhere.
“I like Lucky’s,” Sue Castaneda said. “I like the fact that it’s got bulk, the fact that it’s got things I don’t see anywhere else.”
Some said they’d also miss its extra features, such as the cafe, made-to-order sandwiches and patio.
“I hope they keep the patio, and it’s one of the best liquor departments in town,” Frank Engley said. “It’s just nice to come in and have a beer and sit, watch people and the skyline of the city. I hope they keep this, I think it’s a nice addition to the city.”
Gracie Sands said she enjoys walking to Lucky’s from campus in the mornings.
“I love coming here for breakfast,” she said. “They had these breakfast burritos that I’m obsessed with.”
She added that she was worried about seeing more local places start to disappear.
“It’s just a huge bummer,” she said. “I feel like that’s going to continue to happen; places like this are going to keep getting bought out by huge chains, and it’s just kind of sad to see.”
Alex Koenig said he loves the atmosphere and hopes to see the same employees at the new Schnucks. Schnucks said it plans to extend job offers to all the current Lucky’s employees.
Kurt Huhtanen described the atmosphere as “free-spirited.”
“You always see people with ponytails, beer in their hand, all that stuff, here,” he said. “You don’t see that stuff at Hy-Vee. It’ll be a big change in atmosphere.”
Koenig also said he likes having a variety of stores nearby, since there’s already a Schnucks in Columbia on Forum Boulevard.
“I shop at Schnucks, too, but I like that I have a choice,” he said. “Soon, I won’t have a choice.”