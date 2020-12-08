Lukas Evans was sentenced to 18 years Tuesday after friends and family told the court about the pain of losing Jordan Hoyt.
Evans was charged with second-degree murder for killing Hoyt, 37, in a head-on collision on West Boulevard and fleeing the scene in February 2019, the Missourian reported. He pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boone County Circuit Court to first-degree involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of a felony and armed criminal action — in this case, deadly use of a motor vehicle.
On Feb. 16, 2019, Evans drove north on West Boulevard near Prospect Street after fleeing the scene of another crash. He attempted to pass a car by moving into the opposite lane straight into oncoming traffic. He drove head-on into the car Hoyt was driving, and she died in the hospital later that day.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and Evans turned himself in to Columbia police about 48 hours later, about a week after the crash.
Hoyt was well-loved in the Columbia community. A graduate of Rock Bridge High School and MU, she was the 2016 recipient of the Tribute to Women Award at MU, which has been renamed the Jordan Hoyt Tribute to Women Award since her death.
Judge Jonathan Hasbrouck Jacobs presided over the plea hearing, listening to friends and family of Hoyt speak about the impact she had on their lives. Friends, colleagues, a niece, siblings and parents gave heartrending testimony about the tremendous loss they, and the wider community, experienced because of Evans’s actions.
Jacobs said he’d never heard so much victim impact testimony. People who attended the in-court and virtual hearing were moved to tears several times as statements were read.
One friend, Dina Van der Zalm, talked about Hoyt’s commitment to the community.
“She clearly had so much more up her sleeve to change us for the better,” Van der Zalm said.
Hoyt’s sister Michelle Goetz said she played an essential role in the family, acting as a devoted aunt to her many nieces and nephews and caring for their aging parents.
“Jordan’s absence has shifted this dynamic in a way that has strained us all,” she said. Her absence “left a gap in their support structure, which we are still trying to maneuver.”
Goetz also gave testimony for her daughter Morgan Goetz, Hoyt’s niece. In her statement, Morgan Goetz noted she is the same age as Evans, 22, and spoke of the importance of taking responsibility.
“Though Mr. Evans may not have meant to murder my aunt, he did make every choice that led to there,” she said. “ … Lukas Evans will have to live with the mistake he’s made for the rest of his life, but so will I.”
Michelle Goetz expressed fear of driving and the trauma of having to pass the spot where her sister was killed. Several of Hoyt’s friends and relatives echoed this sentiment in their own statements. For them, West Boulevard has become the site of tragedy and loss.
Goetz said she often relives the events of the day Hoyt died and dreams of an alternate timeline in which Hoyt turns down another street.
Jeffry Hoyt, Jordan Hoyt’s brother, said his front door is about 800 feet from the spot where his sister was killed.
He spoke directly to Evans, saying he forgave him but still wanted to see him serve time for what he had done.
“I forgive you,” he said. “Your actions that day shattered me and impact every moment of every day.”
As many of her friends and family did at the hearing, he spoke to the lasting impact of Jordan Hoyt’s death.
“Each member of my family has lost part of their lives because of you, very much like the time you were locked behind bars for your choices.”
Jacobs accepted Evans’ guilty plea and sentenced him to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter and four years each of the other two charges, to be served consecutively.
“I can’t think of anything more selfish than what you did,” Jacobs said.
The defense filed a letter of remorse on Evans’ behalf but withdrew the statement as the judge was reading it. It was unclear why the letter was withdrawn.