A worldwide, total lunar eclipse will be visible early Tuesday morning.
Meaghann Stoelting, planetarium director for Columbia Public Schools, shared what a total lunar eclipse is and how Columbia residents can view it on Tuesday.
"Lunar eclipses happen when the moon passes through Earth's shadow," Stoelting said. "The sun, earth and moon are all lined up in a row, with the earth in the middle."
The eclipse is said to begin at 3:09 a.m. CT, according to EarthSky, a website that provides news regarding the world, science and cosmos. The eclipse will be visible from 4:16 a.m. to 5:41 a.m., according to the site.
"This specific lunar eclipse is going to be very early morning on Nov. 8, in Columbia here in the Central Time Zone, it'll peak at about 5 a.m," Stoelting said. "So as long as it's dark and clear, from mid-Missouri, we'll be able to see it."
In those conditions, people can view a lunar eclipse without binoculars or a telescope.
This will be the first lunar eclipse to occur on Election Day in U.S. history, according to EarthSky.
The next lunar eclipse after Tuesday's will be on May 5.
