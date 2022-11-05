A worldwide, total lunar eclipse will be visible early Tuesday morning.

Meaghann Stoelting, planetarium director for Columbia Public Schools, shared what a total lunar eclipse is and how Columbia residents can view it on Tuesday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • VOX Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying reporting and writing Reach me at klsnh3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you