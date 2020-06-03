The Lunch in the Park program is back and running from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays through July 31 at Douglas Park.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program is taking different procedures and extra precautions this year, according to a news release from organizers, including the city of Columbia, the Health Department and the Voluntary Action Center.
Hot meals are being provided this year, according to the release . Hot lunches, such as hamburgers, are provided on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cold lunch options, like sandwiches, are available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Children or parents can take the food and leave the area to eat. They are not required to stay and eat in the park as in previous years, the release said. All the food is being placed in a paper sack, according to Heather Stewart, director of development at VAC.
Those receiving meals are not required to wear face masks. However, volunteers and staff in the park are required to wear masks and gloves while serving food, according to Erin Harris, nutrition supervisor at Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Harris said children from separate families will be kept at least 6 feet apart.
There is no requirement to sign up in advance to get food. However, if a large group plans to pick up food, they will need to call the WIC program at the Health Department with information about the number of lunches needed.
The VAC also holds activities, ranging from group reading to musical acts. Individuals or groups may sign up for those events.