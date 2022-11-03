Lynlee Renick

Lynlee Renick

 Courtesy NBC

Lynlee Renick, the snake dealer's wife who was found guilty in December of killing her husband, is appealing the decision.

Renick's attorney, public defender Ellen Flottman, filed the notice of appeal with the Western District Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

