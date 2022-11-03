Lynlee Renick, the snake dealer's wife who was found guilty in December of killing her husband, is appealing the decision.
Renick's attorney, public defender Ellen Flottman, filed the notice of appeal with the Western District Court of Appeals on Wednesday.
Renick was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action by a jury Dec. 9. She was sentenced to 16 years in jail by Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane on Jan. 24 and is now housed in the Chillicothe Correctional Center.
Ben Renick, Renick's husband, was killed in June 2017 in New Florence, Missouri. Renick and her former boyfriend, Michael Humphrey, both admitted that they were together in the reptile facility when Ben Renick was killed.
Humphrey was convicted of first-degree murder in October 2021. He made a deal with the prosecution for a lesser charge in exchange for testifying against his former girlfriend and leading police to the murder weapon, the Missourian reported.
The investigation lasted 2½ years before another of Renick's boyfriends told Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators that she had admitted to the murder of her husband.
Two employees of a Columbia spa Renick owned were granted immunity for also providing testimony. This led police to her as the prime suspect.
In January 2020, both Renick and Humphrey were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Renick was later convicted of second-degree murder after the jury decided her husband was not killed deliberately "with cool reflection."
In March, "CBS Dateline" produced an episode called "Venom" that reviewed the case and Renick's trial.