Hourly parking at the Plaza Parking Garage on Eighth Street will be closed Monday through early November as the garage undergoes maintenance.
The work will be completed in three phases, according to a news release by Public Works. Crews will begin by applying a seal to the top floor of the parking garage to prevent water damage. The top floor of the garage will be closed during this phase.
The second phase will involve sealing expansion joints on each level of the garage starting with the top floor. Temporary driving lanes will be created to assist traffic flow.
The last part of the project involves the repair of cracked surfaces on the lowest floor of the garage.
Throughout the project, drivers can enter using the Eighth Street entrance and the exits onto Seventh Street and Eighth Street. Reserved parking spaces will be "largely unaffected" and regular permit holders should use open non-reserved spaces.
"Due to the large amount of permit holders that will be displaced during this maintenance project, all hourly parking will be eliminated at the Plaza Garage for the duration of this project," the release states.
Hourly parkers should use spaces at Fifth and Walnut Parking Garage. Barricades and signs will be used to direct traffic around construction.
Southpark Drive at College Avenue in downtown Columbia will also close Monday for sidewalk upgrades, according to a release by MoDot. The road is expected to reopen Aug. 2.
The sidewalk upgrades are in an effort to meet requirements set out by the Americans with Disability Act.
"Work includes making improvements to pedestrian signal systems, replacing sections of sidewalk, adding new curb ramps and creating new portions of driveways," according to MoDot's release.
MoDot is asking drivers to use Ashland Road to access Southpark Drive.
Supervising editor is Marcelle Peters.