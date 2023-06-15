The one-day festival features performances of both professional musicians and people with no prior experience, according to a Columbia Office of Cultural Affairs news release.
Locations include the Daniel Boone City Building, the Columbia Mall, Bethel Park, the Columbia Public Library and the Listening Room at Compass Inc. Performance times vary at each location, but the earliest shows begin at 10 a.m.
Make Music Day was inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique, a festival that started in 1982. In 2007, Aaron Friedman introduced Make Music Day to New York. Now it is celebrated across the U.S.
Friedman said more than 1,000 cities in various countries participate in musical celebrations on this day. One of his favorite parts of Make Music Day is seeing first-time performers come out of their shells.
“There are so many other amateur musicians taking part that no one expects you to be perfect. There's really no pressure at all. Just go outside and perform the song that's in your heart!” Friedman said.
Columbia is hosting 10 performers this year. Many musical genres are represented in the lineup, including afrobeats, classical, indie, pop, country, rock and folk.
Make Music Day performers include:
- City employees: Funskateers
- Dauntless Duo
- Olyssa Herico
- Chris Stephens
- Marko Polo Music
- Ryan Shiner
- ShowMe Brass
- Morgan Matsiga aka Ras Shumba
- Lucy Goldberg
- Violet Vonder Haar + Lucy Goldberg + Faye Boland
Mark Pagano, known by his stage name Marko Polo, is a kids' musician and guitar instructor based in St. Louis. He said he’s excited to return to Columbia to celebrate a day dedicated to the importance of music.
“Music can facilitate healing, create community and spread joy in ways that are important to our humanity,” Pagano said.