Walking against the cold evening air, 11-year-old Cal McCollegan led the way in a candlelight walk to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Cal attended the event with his grandmother, Susan McCollegan. Like King, Cal said he believes that “having a different skin color doesn’t mean you should be treated differently.”
Cal was one of about 40 community members who gathered for the walk to honor King’s life and message Monday night. The annual event is hosted by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
Guests of all ages withstood the cold to make a call for action.
“A dream is good, but it’s about waking up and making it happen,” said attendee Nancy Stockett.
In an attempt to make King’s dream happen, the city held the annual candlelight walk in person for the first time in two years.
In 2020, the event was canceled because of inclement weather. Last year, the city provided candles for groups and individuals to hold their own candlelight walks because of the pandemic.
Jay Bradley, recreation specialist for Columbia Parks and Recreation, expressed a hopeful attitude about this year’s event.
“We hope to have people come out and honor the legacy of Dr. King and what he stood for,” Bradley said shortly before attendees arrived.
Slowly, people trickled into the back of the Armory Sports and Recreation building. Each person was given a candle, and Bradley lit the flame as they walked out the door.
Making their way along Ash Street up to the St. Luke Methodist Church, Rev. James Gray led the group in a chorus of the spiritual “We Shall Overcome.” Voices — singing, humming and speaking softly — filled the chilly air as candles interrupted the early nightfall.
Members of the graduate Kappa Chi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. used the walk to celebrate both King and their sisterhood.
Rosalind Carter, a Kansas City resident, joined her sorority sisters at the event Monday evening.
“It’s all about unity,” she said.
Once the group arrived, the church hosted a separate service to celebrate King’s birthday. This was the 50th annual service in King’s honor.
Local clergies , Mayor Brian Treece and youth from the Dream Tree Academy spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of unity and empowerment.
“And what do we do in times of trouble?” Treece asked the crowd. “We lean on each other. We gather together.”
The main speaker, Rev. Clanton Davis, echoed Treece’s calls for unity and shared his thoughts on how coming together could help broaden minds.
“If we are really going to be part of the dream, we are going to have to expand out understanding of ourselves and others,” Davis said.
Davis also called for an increased appreciation of multiculturalism. He spoke about racial justice, voting rights, income inequality and homelessness.
“I don’t know about you, but I’ve done a lot of crying lately,” Davis said, bringing attention to the police killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Tamir Rice.
But still, his message was tinged with the themes of hope and community.
“Dr. King believed in change,” he said. “He had hope in humanity. He really did believe that people can be changed.”