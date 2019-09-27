A Columbia man was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison without parole for illegally possessing a firearm after chasing a woman into a police station, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri.
Daleron Michael Monroe, 32, chased a woman in his vehicle while brandishing a firearm in April 2018. After Monroe rammed the woman's car off the road, the woman ran into police headquarters in downtown Columbia, according to the statement.
He followed her to the door until he was spotted by an officer. At that point, he promptly turned around and tried to escape.
Officers came out of the station with guns drawn, fearing he was armed.
A struggle with an officer ensued. The officer tried to use his gun, but it jammed. Monroe evaded the officers and escaped on foot, but officers followed. He was stopped a few blocks later. Officers found a handgun in his car, which was parked in front of the police station with the door open.
As a registered felon, Monroe was forbidden from owning a firearm. He had been convicted previously for unlawful possession of a firearm after shooting a man in the face. Monroe has also been convicted of a number of misdemeanors, including "four prior convictions for domestic assault, three prior convictions for resisting/interfering with arrest, and prior convictions for harassment to frighten or disturb another person and trespassing," according to the news release.