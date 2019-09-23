A Boonville man accused of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Monday by Columbia police.
He was arrested after his 14-year-old stepson checked into the University Hospital emergency room with his grandmother late Sunday afternoon, according to a probable cause statement. The stepson had severe bruising on his neck, according to the report.
The stepson told police that the man, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the stepson, choked him, dragged him up the stairs of his home and threw him on his bed during an argument.
The man was in the Boone County Jail on Monday. His bond was set at $200,000, cash only.
The man has previous convictions for assault, disturbing the peace and marijuana possession. He already faced a third-degree domestic assault charge from 2018. He also has a $20,000 warrant for his arrest from Texas for allegedly assaulting a family member in 2016.