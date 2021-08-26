Columbia police arrested Mark Lindell Martin, 57, after he accosted a young girl Thursday morning at a bus stop.
Martin was charged with enticement of a child, 4th-degree assault and 2nd-degree harassment after the incident, according to a release from Columbia Police Department.
Police gave the following account of the event.
A girl waiting at a bus stop near Hyde Park Avenue and Cooper Drive successfully repelled a man by screaming for help. The assailant, who had gotten out of his car and began to approach her, fled the scene as those nearby began to take notice.
Columbia Police responded to a report of attempted kidnapping at 11:10 a.m. and after searching the area, found the suspect nearby.
The girl was safely returned to her family, and no injuries were reported.