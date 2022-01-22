Columbia Police arrested 29-year-old Jarvis Montell Dancy on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and felony resisting arrest after he barricaded himself and a child inside a residence in Columbia.
No injuries to the child or Dancy have been reported according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 1800 block of George Court at approximately 6:40 a.m. According to a news release, officers made visual and verbal contact with Dancy through a window of the residence and instructed Dancy to exit the residence. During this interaction, officers observed a child in the residence with Dancy.
Dancy told officers he would not leave and barricaded himself inside the residence with the child.
Dancy had two prior felony arrest warrants for kidnapping as well as unlawful use of a weapon. With knowledge of Dancy's prior warrants and the presence of the child, Columbia Police requested the department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team.
Dancy allowed the child to leave the residence upon the SWAT team's arrival. The child was reunited with the mother, and Dancy surrendered to police after brief negotiations.
Dancy has been remanded to the custody of the Boone County Jail.
Columbia Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-8477 to remain anonymous.