Jamie Adrian Burns, 26, was arrested for armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after four reports of shots fired near Eastwood Drive and Clark Lane were reported Saturday night to Columbia Police.
The shots were heard from 10 p.m. to about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Columbia Police Department.
Witnesses directed officers to a residence within Woodlake Apartments at 2609 Eastwood Drive, where several spent shell casings were found outside an apartment.
Officers obtained a search warrant for an apartment and vehicle associated with the involved address. Officers found a handgun and ammunition, the release said.
There were no injuries or property damage as a result of the gunfire.
Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the department at 573-874-7652.