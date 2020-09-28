Jamie Adrian Burns, 26, was arrested for armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after four reports of shots fired near Eastwood Drive and Clark Lane were reported Saturday night to Columbia Police.

The shots were heard from 10 p.m. to about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Columbia Police Department.

Witnesses directed officers to a residence within Woodlake Apartments at 2609 Eastwood Drive, where several spent shell casings were found outside an apartment. 

Officers obtained a search warrant for an apartment and vehicle associated with the involved address. Officers found a handgun and ammunition, the release said.

There were no injuries or property damage as a result of the gunfire.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the department at 573-874-7652.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community Reporter, Fall 2020 Studying Magazine Journalism. Reach me at drewhofbauer@mail.missouri.edu or in the Newsroom at 573/882-5700

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you