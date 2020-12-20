A woman died from gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.
In a news release, Columbia police say officers responded to the report of a shooting at a residence on the 1900 block of Juniper Circle at around 2 a.m. Robyn Lucas, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Andrew Scott Lucas, 54, and charged him with second-degree murder. Andrew Lucas was found in the house with nonfatal gunshot wounds. He was treated in an emergency room before being moved to Boone County Jail.
No bond has been set.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the Missourian will provide updates as they become available.