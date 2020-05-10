Columbia Police officers arrested Montreil Donell Johnson on Saturday after a nearly six-hour standoff.
Johnson was seen at N. Willowbrook Road at 9:40 p.m. and was approached by officers. The officers were previously aware there was probable cause to arrest Johnson for second-degree domestic assault. When approached, he ran into a nearby house on the street, according to a news release from the Police Department.
The officers tried to convince Johnson to come out of the home, but he refused.
The Columbia Police Crisis Negotiation Team, Boone County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit and the Columbia Police SWAT surrounded the area and waited for Johnson to leave, according to the release.
The SWAT team entered the home at 3:55 a.m. and found the man unconscious inside of a clothes dryer.
Johnson was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation and later released and booked into the Boone County Jail. Johnson was charged with second-degree domestic assault and obstructing government operations.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.