A man was arrested Wednesday and appeared in court Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in Cosmo Park in November 2020.
Isaiah Brunson, 20, was arraigned Thursday on charges of second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
Brunson, then 18, told police he had gone to the park to assist in the sale of marijuana when 19-year-old Jermaine Spain was shot and killed, according to court documents.
Brunson was also shot at the park and drove himself to a local hospital for treatment, according to the documents. Marijuana was found in his possession while he was at the hospital.
Under Missouri law, someone can be charged with second-degree murder if they are present at the time of a murder while committing or attempting to commit a felony.
Brunson's bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 12.