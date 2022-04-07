A man was arrested Wednesday and appeared in court Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in Cosmo Park in 2020.

Isaiah Brunson, 20, had an arraignment Thursday for charges of second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance on Nov. 2, 2020.

Brunson, then 18, told police he had gone to the park to assist in the sale of marijuana when 19-year-old Jermaine Spain was shot and killed, according to court documents.

Brunson was also shot at the park and drove himself to a local hospital for treatment, according to the documents. Marijuana was found in his possession while he was at the hospital. 

Under Missouri law, someone can be charged with second-degree murder if they are present at the time of a murder while committing or attempting to commit a felony. Because Brunson was allegedly selling marijuana at the time Spain was shot and killed, he could be charged with second-degree murder.

Brunson's bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 12. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Abby Stetina is a spring 2022 community and special section reporter studying journalism and French. She can be reached at astetina@umsystem.edu or @abbystetina on Twitter.

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you