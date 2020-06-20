Columbia Police arrested one suspect Friday night in connection with a shooting at Douglass Park, according to a statement Saturday.
Boone County Joint Communications received the call of multiple shots fired in the area of the basketball court at 8:31 p.m.
The suspect was arrested at approximately 8:55 p.m. at the 3500 block of Zinnia Drive, the police department said in Saturday’s statement.
Gerrod Taylor, 19, of Columbia was taken into custody for the following charges:
- unlawful use of a weapon.
- assault in the first degree.
- armed criminal action.
Everett Robinson, 33, of Columbia sustained injuries from a gunshot wound to the leg after being caught in the crossfire during a pick-up game of basketball with his friends.
Officers on the scene rendered medical aid to Robinson until medics arrived and transported him to a local hospital, according to the statement.
Robinson went through surgery Saturday morning after the bullet that entered the back of his thigh broke his femur. Outpourings of grief and support lined his Facebook timeline.
Robinson spoke to an audience of family and friends after his surgery on a Facebook Live video Saturday. The affectionate messages from his community “brought me to tears,” he said.
“If you got a problem with somebody, you can’t be out here just shooting,” Robinson said. “It’s kids out there. I’m glad my son didn’t get shot, or somebody else’s kids didn’t. It’s a family-friendly event.”
The shooting happened just after Juneteenth celebrations in Douglass Park. Although the investigation is ongoing, Robinson said he did not believe it was connected to the event.
“It’s supposed to be Black people getting together and enjoying themselves,” he remarked.
The Columbia Police Department had no further details to provide at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the police at 874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 875-8477 or 875tips.com.