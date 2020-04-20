The Columbia Police Department arrested an individual after a suspected shots fired and domestic assault incident Saturday morning.

Police gave the following account of the incident in a news release.

Around 11:20 p.m. Friday officials were notified of several gunshots in the 5400 block of Baseline Place. Officers talked with the female resident involved in the incident. She reported feeling threatened by Donald Hammers.

The resident reported Hammers fired a gun out of his car window, and the resident returned fire.

No one was injured during the gunfire exchange and the suspect fled the scene. Officers located gun casings in their investigation.

On Saturday, officers found Hammers driving a red Pontiac on Brown School Road. He initially failed to yield but eventually stopped on Rangeline Street before resisting arrest.

A CPD K-9 unit was used to subdue Hammers and he sustained bite injuries. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

Hammers was arrested on charges of first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action and felony resisting arrest.

Supervising Editor is Fred Anklam Jr. 

  As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters.

