Columbia police arrested a Chicago man Thursday on charges related to the heroin overdose death of a 56-year-old Columbia man in July.
Steven Lamar Dennis, 39, was charged with delivery of a controlled sentence and tampering with evidence.
Dennis is being held at the Boone County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
Mark Leary was found dead on the floor of a Paquin Tower apartment July 12, according to the probable cause statement.
A witness said Leary had purchased heroin, injected it and passed out. The witness told police that the two had split a half-gram of the drug.
On a smartphone belonging to Leary, police found messages from a contact called "Puller." Police later identified Puller as a moniker for Dennis and believed he was supplying Leary with drugs.
Dennis and Leary began communicating June 20, according to the probable cause statement. A day later, the two texted each other about "China white," a slang term for heroin. The statement explained that this kind of heroin frequently is laced with Fentanyl and has stronger effects.
Two days later, Dennis texted Leary that he "got that concrete in," referring to the heroin. Leary responded that he would give Dennis $80 for "1 (gram)."
On the evening of Leary's death, the last time the two communicated, Dennis texted to ask, "how did that turn out."
Between June 20 and July 14, police identified 579 calls and texts between the two men.
Columbia police arrested Dennis on Thursday near Grindstone Parkway and Falling Leaf Lane, after he had left the home of a woman he listed on his phone as "wifey."
En route to the police station, a video showed Dennis taking a small bag from his pocket and placing it in his mouth, according to the probable cause statement. He also tried to hide drugs under a seat in the patrol vehicle.
Police found six small plastic bags of marijuana that weighed a total of 6.62 grams. They also identified three bags of cocaine that weighed 1.38 grams.