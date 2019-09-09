A man was charged with animal abuse for killing his girlfriend's dog on Aug. 25 in their apartment .
According to a probable cause statement, Mark Michael Jones Jr. was found holding a knife in the kitchen with his girlfriend's dog stabbed twice in the neck. Jones was in the kitchen when his girlfriend, the victim, heard her dog yelp multiple times. The victim went to see what happened and found the dog with two stab wounds.
The two got into a vehicle to take the dog to the vet. Jones then strangled the dog until it died, the statement said.
Jones had admitted to taking ecstasy, according to the probable cause statement. The dog lived with Jones and the victim.
Jones was still held in Boone County Jail Monday afternoon.
