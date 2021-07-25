A Steelville man was arrested under suspicion of forcing entry into a home near Centralia and attempting to "remove" his estranged girlfriend early Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from Boone County Sheriff's Department.
Brandon Harrison, 32, is being charged with one count of burglary in the first degree and two counts of domestic assault in the fourth degree.
A male resident of the 23000 block of Schunemeyer Road, who was later identified as a family member of Harrison's, called 911 at 12:44 a.m. Sunday to report an unknown man on the property who was hitting the windows and threatening the people inside.
The male resident told authorities he was hiding inside the home with a female acquaintance before he lost communication with Boone County Joint Communications.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Harrison bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound. An investigation revealed Harrison had entered the home and assaulted the resident who then shot the thirty-two-year-old, according to the Facebook post.
Harrison received medical treatment for his non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital before he was arrested.
Law enforcement said Harrison is suspected of traveling from Steelville with the goal of removing the woman from the residence.