A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2020 homicide at Cosmo Park.
Maurice D. Banks Jr., 19, was located and arrested in Las Vegas by members of the U.S. Marshals Service on charges related to the death of Jermaine Spain.
Banks is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with Spain's death on Nov. 2, 2020.
According to a press release, at around 6 p.m. Nov. 2, 2020, Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired at Cosmo Park and found 19-year-old Columbia native Jermaine Spain dead at the scene.
Isaiah Brunson, 20, was charged last month with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance, also in connection with Spain's death.
Brunson was shot at the park and drove himself to a local hospital for treatment. Marijuana was found in his possession while he was at the hospital.
Under Missouri law, someone can be charged with second-degree murder if they are present at the time of a murder while committing or attempting to commit a felony.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.