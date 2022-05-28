A man in connection to a 2020 homicide at Cosmo Park was arrested Thursday.
19-year-old Maurice D. Banks, Jr. was located and arrested in Las Vegas by Members of the U.S. Marshals Service for his involvement in the death of Jermaine Spain.
Banks is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with Spain's death on Nov. 2, 2020.
According to a press release, at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2020, Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Cosmopolitan Recreation Area Park and found 19-year-old Columbia native Jermaine Spain dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.