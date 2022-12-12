A Columbia man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the outcome of a crash with a utility pole in September.
Justin Scott Trader, 29, was also charged with first-degree tampering with a vehicle and property damage. The Sept. 11 car crash with a utility pole resulted in the death of Andrew Moss, 22, due to electrocution.
According to a probable cause statement, Trader and two people involved, including Moss, stole a Jeep with intent to drive it into the Missouri River so its owner would not have to appear in court the next day. Moss and the other person in the car, who the Boone County Sheriff's Department has not identified at this time, intentionally crashed into a utility pole to cause further damage to the Jeep before driving it into the river.
The crash resulted in Moss’ death after he exited the car and walked into the downed power lines, according to the probable cause statement.
While Trader himself wasn’t present during the crash, according to the statement, electronic evidence showed that he handed over the car keys to Moss and the other person. The owner of the Jeep reported the car missing a few hours after the crash.
So far, only Trader has been charged, and both the owner of the Jeep and the other person have not been identified by the Sheriff's Department. Damages include $19,192 for the totaled Jeep, as well as $3,260 for the utility pole.