A Columbia man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the outcome of a crash with a utility pole in September. 

Justin Scott Trader, 29, was also charged with first-degree tampering with a vehicle and property damage. The Sept. 11 car crash with a utility pole resulted in the death of Andrew Moss, 22, due to electrocution. 

