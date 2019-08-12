A man was arrested on charges of stalking a local woman, going so far as to create a fake Instagram account to contact her friends and disseminate nude photos "out of revenge," according to court documents.
Maximilian Olthuis, 25, a dual citizen of Germany and the Netherlands, allegedly made frequent unwanted contact with a woman, including meeting her at her workplace to present a gift. When she declined the gift, Olthuis slashed a tire on her car "because he was upset," according to the probable cause statement for his warrant.
Olthuis confessed to creating the fake accounts, sending the nude photographs and trying to meet with the woman, as well as slashing the tire on her car, according to the probable cause statement.
Olthuis is being detained in the Boone County Jail. He was arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday, when he was charged with stalking in the second degree, property damage and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.
Olthuis was also ordered to have no contact with the victim. His bond is set at $10,000.